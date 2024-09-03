HS2 milestone as first viaduct completed

Highfurlong Brook Viaduct

The 163-metre long Highfurlong Brook Viaduct, near the village of Aston le Walls, is one of more than 50 being built as part of the new London-Birmingham railway.

Comprising seven spans, the viaduct crosses Highfurlong Brook’s floodplain at a height of around nine metres. Each span is made up of four beams weighing up to 56 tonnes, which were lifted into position last year to form the backbone of the structure.

The beams – each up to 25 metres long – were manufactured off site. The deck, which will support the track and electrical systems, was poured in situ earlier this year, with the parapets along each side manufactured off site and installed over the last four months.

The viaduct is one of around 500 bridging structures on the HS2 project, which range from small road bridges and drainage culverts to massive viaducts like the 3.8km Colne Valley Viaduct which will become the longest in the UK when its deck is completed.

Highfurlong Brook was constructed over two years by contracting joint venture EKFB (Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and Bam Nuttall). Design was by ASC (a joint venture of Arcadis, Setec and Cowi) with architect Moxon.

EKFB project manager Scott Corsar said: “We have achieved many ‘firsts’ with Highfurlong Viaduct, from the first viaduct to have its full deck installed to the first structurally complete viaduct on the HS2 programme following the recent installation of 136 parapets.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work, consistency and collaboration of everyone involved with the structure, from our designers down to our operatives out on site.”

With the viaduct now structurally complete, the next phase of construction will include earthworks to support the railway at either end before new contractors come in to install the rail systems, including track, signalling, power and communications systems.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk