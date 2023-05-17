HS2 plans 'meet the buyer' event

HS2 is searching for more companies to progress its civil engineering works and start fitting out stations.

A ‘meet the contractor’ event will be held at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on Monday 10th July for construction firms to find out how they could benefit from the pipeline of upcoming civil engineering and stations work.

On the following day there will be a similar event for companies involved in the rolling stock supply chain.

The meetings are being held in Manchester despite the contracts up for grabs relate only to the London-Birmingham first phase of HS2.

HS2 chief commercial officer Ruth Todd said: “Thousands of UK businesses are already helping to bring the HS2 network to life, and this latest round of contract opportunities opens the door for hundreds more to join them.

“It’s an exciting time, as attention now turns towards raising our stations from the ground and building a fleet of rolling stock that will transform the way we travel between Britain’s major towns and cities.

“This is a standout opportunity for UK businesses looking to expand their order books and I’d encourage them to register quickly for the chance to discuss what’s on offer.”

Places at both events are limited and advance registration is required by 5pm on Friday 23rd June. To secure a place, visit hs2.org.uk/MTC23.

Businesses can express an interest in becoming an HS2 supplier at any time by registering their details on CompeteFor.

