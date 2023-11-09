HS2 plant supplier left with surplus stock

Staines tractors up for auction

Auctioneer Cheffins will host a machinery auction on behalf of Staines Hire on Wednesday 15th November at the Bicester Heritage site in Oxfordshire.

Totalling at least 119 lots, the sale will include 20 John Deere and JCB tractors, 18 fuel bowsers, 30 tankers, flatbed trailers, HV tractor units and various other construction and agricultural machinery.

Staines Hire was established in 1992 by Eddie Staines in Torrington, Devon. It has been involved in some of the largest infrastructure projects across the UK to date, including Hinkley Point C nuclear power station and HS2, but is now retrenching back to its southwest roots.

Plant hire manager Geoff Wyatt said: “Having been one of the predominant hire companies involved in the build of HS2, the machinery which will be offered at the Cheffins sale is now surplus to our requirements following the cutbacks from the government across all sections of the line. As a result, many of these machines have barely been used and we are now looking to focus the business on the southwest of England, which is our home territory, from our locations in Torrington, Devon and Bridgwater in Somerset.”

Cheffins director Oliver Godfrey said: “Staines Hire has grown rapidly over recent years, servicing some of the largest government-backed projects across the UK. As part of a change in policy, it is taking the opportunity to hold this auction to clear some of its excess stock. Many of the machines on offer are built to industrial specification, have only been used for a handful of hours and are available in nearly new condition. This is set to be a significant sale for both the construction and agricultural industries, and we expect some strong prices throughout all of the sections.”

