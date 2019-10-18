HS2 streamlines civils subcontracts

Early works at Old Oak Common, summer 2019

They will use a standardised pre-qualification (PQ) system for subcontractors in a bid to streamline the process, reduce costs and boost productivity.

The new Common Assessment Standard is intended to ensure that bidders looking for work with the high-speed rail company’s four main civils contractors – Align, BBV, EK and SCS Railways – will go through identical pre-qualification processes.

The new procedures have been developed as part of HS2’s ‘Collaboration Hub’ initiative, under which the main works civils contractors work together to find common approaches that will ensure consistency across the HS2 programme. The contractors worked with Build UK and the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA), and through the High Speed Rail Industry Leaders Group (HSRIL), to agree the new system.

Build UK, CECA, and HSRIL joined forces two years ago to deliver the new PQ system and have just launched its first phase of the new system, which is aimed at cutting costs and avoiding duplication. HS2’s contractors will be the pioneers of the new system.

HS2 Ltd procurement director Andy Cross said: “Building Britain’s new high-speed railway provides a significant opportunity for the construction industry to innovate and work together, to leave lasting improvements on the sector as a whole. By adopting new approaches, such as the Common Assessment Standard, we can potentially transform the way in which the industry works, and procures goods and services.”

Build UK deputy chief executive Jo Fautley said: “The construction industry is making great strides towards more collaborative working and the Common Assessment Standard has been developed by industry, for industry, based on standards that clients, contractors and the supply chain have all agreed on. The adoption of the Common Assessment Standard by leading clients such as HS2 will help to improve efficiency and reduce duplication and cost, supporting the future delivery of world-class infrastructure.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk