HSE investigates funicular fatality

Babbacombe Cliff Railway [Creative Commons]

A 79-year old-man died on 4th September 2022 while carrying out track maintenance duties at Babbacombe Cliff funicular railway in Torquay.

A joint investigation was launched initially, led by Devon & Cornwall Police. While inquiries continue, the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) has now taken over the lead role in the investigation.

The criminal inquiry will determine if any breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act have occurred.

HSE principal inspector Trevor Lowe said: “We will draw upon the evidence gathered so far to determine the cause of this tragic incident. During the investigation we will continue to keep in touch with the family of the deceased as we send them our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.”

Babbacombe Cliff Railway shuttles 220 metres between Oddicombe beach at the bottom and Babbacombe Downs at the top. It has been running for 96 years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk