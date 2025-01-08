HSE simplifies advice for stone worktops installers

Kitchen manufacturer and retailer Wren has Europe’s largest quartz worktop processing centre in Scunthorpe. Full precautions are clearly evident here

While Australia introduced a prohibition on the use and supply of engineered stone in July 2024 to protect workers from silicosis and silica-related diseases, the British workplace safety authority says that sufficient laws already exist here to keep workers safe.

But in response to concerns, the HSE has published new guidance to remind dutyholders and workers about the need to ensure that suitable procedures and controls are in place to help protect against exposure to stone dust and prevent workers breathing in respirable crystalline silica (RCS).

The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002 (COSHH) (as amended) imposes a legal duty on employers to create suitable arrangements to manage health and safety, the HSE says.

Stone workers are at risk of exposure to airborne particles of stone dust containing RCS when processing stone, including engineered stone, by cutting, chiselling and polishing. Over time, breathing in these silica particles can cause irreversible, life-changing and often fatal respiratory conditions such as silicosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

HSE’s guidance, Silica in stoneworking – Work right to keep Britain safe, covers: competent staff & effective processes, pre-installation, on-site installation and post-installation.

Steps that can be taken to minimise the risk of exposure include:

Installers should understand the risk from processing stone and how to use suitable controls;

Worktops should be pre-fabricated so further processing on site is avoided;

Water suppression or on-tool extraction with shroud and dust collector attached to an M-class vacuum should be used to control any dust generated;

Respiratory protective equipment with an assigned protection factor (APF) of at least 20 (e.g. FFP3 face mask) should be worn when processing the stone

Cleaning should be by wet methods or dust class M vacuum to prevent creation of dust

HSE deputy director Mike Calcutt said: “HSE will continue to work with industry stakeholders to raise awareness of managing the risks from exposure to respirable crystalline silica. It’s important that businesses act now to ensure they comply with the law and protect their workers from serious lung diseases.

“Great Britain has a robust and well-established regulatory framework in place to protect workers from the health risks associated with exposure to hazardous substances. We want employers and workers to make sure they are aware of the risks associated with the activities they do, and that’s why we are sending this reminder.

“HSE’s inspectors have often found poor management of control measures including water suppression, dust extraction, equipment maintenance, cleaning and RPE provision. Employers should ensure suitable control measures are properly used and maintained.”

