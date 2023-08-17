HSE targets materials handling

Starting in early September 2023, the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) will be undertaking construction site inspections, focusing on moving and handling construction materials.

Inspectors will be checking that employers and workers know the risks, plan their work and are using sensible control measures to protect workers from injuries and aches, as well as pain and discomfort in joints, muscles and bones known as musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).

These injuries can have a serious impact on workers’ ability to perform tasks, their quality of life and, in some cases, their physical ability to hold down a job, the HSE said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk