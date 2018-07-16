PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. HSE warns on scaffold access

HSE warns on scaffold access

3 days The Health & Safety Executive has issues a safety alert to construction contractors, reminding them to keep their sites child-proof.

Timed to coincide with the long school holidays, the HSE says those in control of construction work involving scaffolding and ladders “need to assess sites and ensure measures are in place to prevent the public, and especially children, from climbing scaffolds and ladders.

Falls from height from scaffolding or incomplete buildings following unauthorised access by the public frequently involve children, the HSE says. These have often led to injuries and sometimes deaths.

“Security of construction sites including scaffolding and ladders is vital to prevent unauthorised access onto scaffolding or other work platforms,” it adds.

The full guidance is at http://www.hse.gov.uk/safetybulletins/ladders-and-scaffold-security.htm

 

 

 

MPU

More News Channels