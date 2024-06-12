  1. Instagram
Thu June 13 2024

HSS reels from loss of Amey contract

19 hours Listed tool hire group HSS has notified shareholders that it has just lost its biggest customers.

Following a retender process, Amey has decided to drop HSS Hire Group as its tool supplier after nine years and move to another supplier.

The Amey equipment rental managed service contract had been worth around £25m a year in revenue to HSS, or 7% of group revenue, from which it made  £2.4m profit, or 10% of adjusted Ebita, in 2023.

Last year Amey agreed a two year contract extension with HSS but has now decided to end it early in December 2024, subject to any transitional services that HSS may agree.

 It also means that Amey employees will lose their 40% staff discount on HSS catalogue prices.

