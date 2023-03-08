HSS returns for more Chinese scissors

Sinoboom 1932ME scissor lifts

HSS already has 400 Sinoboom 1932ME scissor lifts, having taken its first 30 in mid-2021.

HSS procurement director Dave Raywood said: “This fourth order demonstrates our commitment to this quality, all electric, zero emission, high performance, Sinoboom scissor lift… This 25ft working height machine has been adopted really well by the business and received really well by our customers.”

The 1932ME scissor lift is powered by four 6v AGM batteries and is mounted on a 32-inch chassis. The platform deck elevates to 19ft to give a 25ft working height.

Pinnacle Platforms was founded in 2020 by access industry veterans Tim White and Wayne Lawson to sell Sinoboom lifts.

Managing director Tim White said: “I am proud that we have a built a team and business that can satisfy the needs of HSS Hire. The PDI (pre-delivery inspection) and logistics of managing an order of this size, to multi locations needs a good plan, a good process and good execution. I am pleased that once again we have delivered”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk