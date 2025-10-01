HSS shares suspended

HSS Hire Group, listed on the alternative investment market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange, has been unable to file its accounts on time.

Trading on AIM for HSS securities has been temporarily suspended from 7:30am today, pending publication of the company's annual audited accounts.

HSS had been expected to publish its financial results for the 15-month period to 31st March 2025 on 25th September 2025. But on the day before, it announced that it needed more time and said it expected to file on 30th September – yesterday.

But with that deadline having now passed, trading has been suspended.

However, at 7am this morning HSS revealed that it was struggling to meet the new deadline as it has significant irons in the fire.

Yesterday the company attributed the delay in filing accounts to business development initiatives that were in the works. “The board is actively advancing a range of promising commercial and strategic initiatives focused on long term value creation,” it said.

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