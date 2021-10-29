Hub picks Sisk to build £68m Leeds scheme

The podium deck will be landscaped to create a garden accessible at first floor level

The Latitude Purple development comprises 463 apartments across two residential buildings, of 17 and 21 storeys.

It is Hub Group’s first residential development in Leeds and will be built on the site of the old Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks on Whitehall Road.

The two buildings will sit over a single level of basement, with a single storey podium deck between the two buildings.

At ground floor, car parking will be available beneath the podium deck. Car parking will also be available in the basement, where storage, MEP plantrooms and water tanks will also be situated.

Hub Group managing director Damien Sharkey said: “Sisk has a reputation for construction excellence, and shares Hub’s commitment to delivering great places to live, that benefit not just their residents but also the surrounding community.”

Sisk managing director for UK north, Alan Rodger, said he was “excited to bring Sisk’s extensive experience, culture and understanding of modern city living expectations to the development”.

