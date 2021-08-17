Hub South West offers support to SMEs

Michael McBrearty

The aim of the programme is to help participating companies build their capability such that they can enter into commercial relationships with the major contractors.

Hub South West - a public-private partnership of local authorities, NHS, blue-light services and numerous building contractors - is looking for participants in Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway. The online programme, which will run over eight weeks from Thursday 23rd September to Thursday 11th November with eight half-day morning sessions, is designed to enable local businesses to learn from experts, develop relationships with non-competing peer businesses and engage directly with Tier 1 contractors.

The programme will cover such topics as leadership and management, business strategy, tendering and procurement, digital marketing and social media, cyber security and business finance as well as enabling ongoing business support and development.

The final session will be followed by one-to-one meetings with senior representatives of Tier 1 contractors, after which an informal awards ceremony will be held to announce the Building for Growth champion business.

The Building for Growth programme is organised in association with North and South Lanarkshire, North, East and South Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway councils. It is conducted by Hub South West, with participation from its Tier 1 building contractor partners including Morrison, Graham Construction, Morgan Sindall, Ashleigh, BAM, Robertson and Kier.

Hub South West chief executive Michael McBrearty said: “Our Building for Growth programme, now in its twelfth iteration from which over 120 local businesses have already graduated, has proven itself to be an excellent programme from which aspiring local businesses can derive huge commercial advantages.

“We look forward to welcoming more SMEs into this bespoke community of shared learning and experience not only with fellow programme participants, but also with our supplier network and range of contractors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk