Hudson Lifting opens Midlands depot

Hudson Lifting's Birmingham depot

Hudson Lifting has opened a depot on the Elmdon Trading Estate in Marston Green, next to Birmingham Airport.

The refitted 5,000 sqm depot includes open-plan office space, storage space and workshop areas, giving Hudson Lifting a platform to expand in the Midlands region.

Hudson Lifting was set up by former Lifting Gear Hire manager Jeff Hudson in 2018 and acquired by Irish company AER Rents, part of O’Flaherty Holdings, in April 2023.

When AER Rents took over, Hudson had three depots around the M25 – in East Tilbury, Dartford and West Drayton. This year it has opened in Portsmouth, Somerset (Bridgwater) and now Birmingham.

The Birmingham depot will offer lifting, hoisting, hauling, and jacking equipment as well as inspection, repairs and testing services.

Depot manager Matt Rudd said: “We’ve been looking forward to this moment, and the opening of our Birmingham depot is a major step forward for Hudson Lifting.”

Managing director Jeff Hudson added: "We have had a busy year, launching three new depots in a short space of time… and there’s likely more to come. All of the team's hard work and planning is very visible, and we couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished together."

