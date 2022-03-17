Hull is getting its lido back

Artist's impression of the new lido, courtesy of Hodson Architects

Hull’s Albert Avenue Pools is being transformed inside and out, with the construction of a new outdoor heated lido to replace the original one that closed in 1988.

The project will remodelling, refurbishment and redecoration of the existing building, replacement of all mechanical and electrical systems, alongside new heating and ventilation systems, and the construction of a gym and fitness studio,

It is expected that the centre will reopen to the public in summer 2023.

Cleethorpes-based Hodson Architects has designed the scheme and the city’s own Hobson & Porter is doing the work.

Work in progress (Hodson Architects image from Twitter)

Richard Hunter, managing director of Hobson & Porter, said: “We are excited to see works begin at Albert Avenue Pools after many months of hard work to design and develop the project. I was lucky enough to be involved in the last major refurbishment of the facility in the mid-90s, although it did not reflect the scale of the project we are delivering now.

“In addition to the extensive refurbishment of the existing building, we are also constructing a sizeable extension and completely rebuilding the iconic lido; additions which are testament to the authority’s continued investment in the city’s leisure assets.”

