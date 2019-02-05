Hurley Palmer Flatt buys BIM consultant

Concentre founder James Eaton

Concentre Consulting specialises in managing building information modelling (BIM). It was set up in 2016 by James Eaton, former head of digital engineering at Laing O'Rourke.

It will continue to run as an independent subsidiary of the Hurley Palmer Flatt group, offering standalone or combined services.

Paul Flatt, chairman and chief executive of Hurley Palmer Flatt, said: “Our investment in what is recognised as one of the leading digital management consultancies is another step forward to support buildings becoming a digital asset. This will provide our clients with the ability to accelerate their own digital transformations, to adopt proven processes, drive new digital tools and importantly understand the cultural organisational changes required to deliver successfully in a digital environment.”