Husqvarna buys Essex drill bit manufacturer

Based in Basildon, Total Diamond Products is a family run business set up by Kim and Terry Girt in 2010, specialising in bespoke diamond core drill bits and blades.

Husqvarna’s acquisition of Total comes a year after it took over Germany’s Heger, which also makes diamond tools for sawing and drilling contractors.

“Total Diamond Products will bring extensive knowledge and professionalism to the UK Husqvarna Construction team,” said Andrew Miles, Husqvarna’s UK manager. “Their wide range of high performance and quality diamond tools, high level of service, and short delivery time will add significant value to our customers.”

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during December 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

