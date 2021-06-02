Huws Gray acquires Northants merchant

Higgins has a 4.5-acre site in Wellingborough

The deal confirms Huws Gray as one of the fastest growing builders’ merchants in the UK.

Higgins Building Supplies was established in 1866 by Thomas Henry Higgins and had remained under five generations of Higgins family ownership. It operates from a 4.5-acre site and landscaping centre in Wellingborough plus a third site in Irthlingborough.

Matthew Owen, head of acquisitions for Huws Gray, said: “This latest acquisition of a well-known and highly respected company in the industry is a perfect fit for us to strengthen and expand our branch network. We’re not just buying a business; we’re buying over 150 years of history and we are looking forward to working alongside the existing teams and learning from their industry leading landscaping offer.”

Nigel Higgins, managing director of Higgins Building Supplies, said: “We are sure that we are leaving our loyal staff and customers in good hands.”

Huws Gray was established in 1990 as a single store in Anglesey and has grown primarily through acquisitions – including Shropshire Building Supplies, James Wilby Builders Merchants and Ridgeons Building & Timber Merchants in 2018. It added Milford Building Supplies of Leeds in October 2020 and two months later bought Bradford-based Uriah Woodhead & Son (coincidentally also founded in 1866, just like Higgins).

