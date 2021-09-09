Huws Gray acquires TBS Building Supplies

Huws Gray is backed by private equity firm Blackstone

The addition of TBS Building Supplies, with its stores in Towcester and Daventry, doubles the number of branches that Huws Gray has in Northamptonshire.

TBS was established in 1978 as Towcester Building Supplies and is a mixed merchant, serving both trade and retail customers.

Huws Gray head of acquisitions Matthew Owen said: “The acquisition of TBS marks our commitment to grow Huws Gray in Northamptonshire and beyond. We are truly optimistic for what the future holds and excited to acquire a company whose local reputation and great customer service is at the forefront of what they do. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the group.”

TBS chair Richard Harpham added: “We are delighted to see TBS become part of the Huws Gray business, from the outset it was clear that our family values and commitment to excellent customer service as a traditional merchant were aligned with Huws Gray. It is an exciting time for TBS to become part of this dynamic group, providing job security for our staff and allowing us to continue to provide the best possible service to our customers.”

Huws Gray has had private-equity backing since Inflexion bought into the business in 2018. Blackstone took over from Inflexion earlier this year. It remains under the day-to-day management of the original founders who set up a single store in Anglesey in 1990. Since private equity bought into it three years ago, it has been on an acquisition spree, taking over Shropshire Building Supplies, James Wilby Builders Merchants, Ridgeons Building & Timber Merchants, Milford Building Supplies (Leeds), Higgins Building Supplies (Wellingborough), Uriah Woodhead & Son (Bradford), AC Roof Trusses (Welshpool) and Sandysike Builders Merchants (Carlisle).

In July it agreed a £520m deal to take over Grafton’s traditional merchanting businesses in Great Britain, which includes 149 Buildbase stores. This deal is not expected to complete until March 2022.

