Huws Gray swoops on Buildbase

Grafton Group has entered into an agreement to sell its Buildbase, Civils & Lintels, PDM Buildbase, The Timber Group, Bathroom Distribution Group, Frontline and NDI brands to Huws Gray.

Buildbase alone has 149 stores across mainland Britain.

Grafton announced in mid-April that the division was up for sale. Under the agreed deal, it will retain freehold properties with development potential that have a market value of about £25m.

Selco, Leyland SDM or CPI EuroMix are not part of the deal and remain with Grafton.

In the year to 31st December 2020, the business being sold reported revenue of £828m (2019: £1.02bn) and adjusted operating profit of £18.8m (2019: £33.3m). Gross assets at 31st December 2020 were £497.2m.

Huws Gray has been controlled by equity funds managed by Blackstone since 2018. It began in 1990 as a single store in Anglesey and has grown primarily through acquisitions –Shropshire Building Supplies, James Wilby Builders Merchants and Ridgeons Building & Timber Merchants in 2018. In the past year it has added Milford Building Supplies (Leeds), Higgins Building Supplies (Wellingborough), Uriah Woodhead & Son (Bradford), AC Roof Trusses (Welshpool).

Until today, Ridgeons – which now trades as Huws Gray Ridgeons across the east of England – was its biggest acquisition, bringing 40 stores in a single deal. The Grafton deal dwarfs that.

Grafton said that Huws Gray would be notifying the transaction to the Competition & Markets Authority but the divestment is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022 regardless of any CMA intervention.

Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark said: "The divestment secures future opportunities for all stakeholders as part of an enlarged general merchanting business… This is an attractive outcome for Grafton and is in line with our strategy of deploying our capital resources towards higher growth potential businesses offering superior returns."

