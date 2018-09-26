Hybrid spider for MBS

The hybrid Platform Basket 30T at work

The Italian-made mobile elevating work platform has a lithium battery as well as a Kubota diesel engine for emissions-free indoor operations.

Essex-based MBS Access bought the machine from Platform Basket’s UK distributor Promax Access.

It has a five-section straight telescopic boom with articulating jib giving a 30.3-metre maximum working height, 14.2-metre maximum outreach and 230kg capacity with fully automatic working envelope monitoring.

When set up with the outriggers in the narrow position, it has a maximum outreach of 18.5 metres over the front or rear of the machine with 136kg in the basket.

With a stowed width of 890mm and 1.96-metre height it can fit through a single door. For extra stability when travelling the tracks can be extended to 1290mm width.

“The 30T is an amazing machine and a real gamechanger in the 30-metre tracked spider market,” said Ben Dobson of MBS Access. “We decided to purchase the 30T because of its innovative overall size and ability to go through doorways less than one metre wide. Also being fully hybrid we can use the lift indoors with a simple flick of a switch. The guys at Promax did a lot of research into the machine on our behalf to ensure it was what we and our customers needed.”

.