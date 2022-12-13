Hydro Building Systems buys Hueck

The Hueck factory in Lüdenscheid, Germany

Hueck Systems was founded 60 years ago and is mainly active in Germany, the largest segment of the European market for cladding systems. It specialises in the manufacture of windows, doors and facades for the building industry.

Hueck is currently a family-owned business employing around 500 people. It has two extrusion presses and an integrated cast house operation. The company is divided into two businesses: Hueck Extrusion and Hueck Systems.

Besides its German operations, Hueck also has offices in Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, The Netherlands, the Czech Republic and the UK. It is also active in other markets through commercial partnerships.

Hydro manufactures the well-known Technal and Wicona aluminium cladding systems and currently employs 3,200 people. The Hueck acquisition is expected to reinforce Hydro’s position in Europe, complementing the established Hydro brands and extending its product range.

Hydro’s senior vice president, Henri Gomez, offered the following soundbite: “With the acquisition of Hueck, our mission remains unchanged, we are fully committed to helping our customers realise new opportunities in the building and construction market. By having the best talents and a tenacious focus on their business and the quality of products we deliver, we will be the partner that our customers need to reach their goals”.

