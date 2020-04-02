Hyundai brings its A game

The Hyundai HX220AL

One of the first machines available in the series from Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe is the HX220AL, which has a new engine platform, new hydraulic flow regulation, improved operator controls with 2D/3D machine guidance and new safety features.

All A-series excavators will incorporate several new features that have been developed to improve machine uptime and productivity, namely:

MG/MC (Machine Guidance / Machine Control) indicates the work status and automatically controls the attachment to assist the driver. The MG displays the position of the bucket tip. The MC will automatically control the grading with the bucket tip or face and will have an automatic stop control: up, down, forward and cabin protection.

EPFC (Electric Positive Flow Control) to reduce fuel requirements for boom movements.

(Electric Positive Flow Control) to reduce fuel requirements for boom movements. Auto Safety Lock prevents unintended operation/start of the excavator

Eco guidance, displayed on the machine cluster, indicates ‘inefficient operation’ status to prevent fuel consumption by inadequate driver habits.

ECD (Engine Connected Diagnostics) to support after-sales technicians and dealers with a diagnostics report (via e-mail, mobile, app or HiMATE, Hyundai’s own telematic system) on the engine performance.

MCD (Machine Connected Diagnostics) enables the user to gather and analyse machine performance data gathered in HiMATE.

FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) allows for remote software updates for MCU (Machine Control Unit) and RMCU (Remote Machine Control Unit), whenever there is a software update available in HiMATE . When starting the machine, the operator gets notification to install the updates for MCU and RMCU. When the operator has finished the installation the dealer receives a confirmation.

HCE-DT – the Hyundai Construction Equipment offline equipment diagnostics – provides troubleshooting information using HiMATE user authentication.

– the Hyundai Construction Equipment offline equipment diagnostics – provides troubleshooting information using HiMATE user authentication. Monthly report (generated by HiMATE) including a summary of the operation and the fuel consumption analysis.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe product specialist Peter Sebold said: “The HX220AL kicks off the introduction of our new A-series – a range of machines with intelligent features, that will cater for the demand of our modern society for smart machines, clean machines, but still robust and productive powerhouses. And that is Hyundai’s strength - solid and unbreakable products.”

