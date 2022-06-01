IBMG adds Sussex roofing shops

An IRS shop now under IBMG ownership

Independent Roofing is an independent roofing merchant with three stores in Sussex – in Bexhill, Newhaven and Hove.

IBMG said that the acquisition offered it “a strong platform” for growing its existing roofing division.

Danny Spokes, managing director of IBMG’s roofing division, said: “This an exciting time for IBMG’s roofing division; we have the scale, the range of products and services, and specialist expertise to ensure a successful partnership.”

In a separate move, IBMG has also announced the appointment of Martin Stables as group chief executive. He will take over from Nick House on 1st July 2022. Mr House will remain on the board as a non-executive director.

IBMG now has 166 branches across the south of England.

Martin Stables becomes IBMG chief executive in July

IBMG is controlled by Cairngorm Capital Partners, which has grown the business through numerous acquisitions, including Parker Building Supplies, Chandlers, Grant & Stone, 3Counties, CRS Building Supplies, Rawle Gammon & Baker (RGB), Buildit, Stamco, Fairalls, Total Plumbing Supplies, Sussex Plumbing Supplies, Dougfield Plumbers Supplies and Merkko Builders Merchants.

Latest accounts for IBMG show £170m turnover on 2020 (2019: 104m) and a pre-tax loss of £9m (2019: £6m loss).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk