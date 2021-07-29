ICLS takes delivery of compact Liebherr crane

  1. Instagram
Fri July 30 2021

23 hours The official handover has taken place of the second Liebherr crane to be bought by Independent Contract Lifting Services (ICLS).

The team from ICLS at the official handover of their new LTM 1130-5.1. Left to right: Ian Weeks, Jason Hill, Carla Angel, Alex Moore.
The refurbished LTM 1130-5.1 was handed to its new owner at Liebherr-Great Britain’s head office in Biggleswade.

The 130-tonne machine has a 60m telescopic boom and double fly jib. Its compact dimensions mean that it can manoeuvre its way around confined sites, said the company.

The crane has been through a comprehensive refurbishment programme in Liebherr’s workshop to restore it to top condition. In addition, the team in the Liebherr paint shop has given it ICLS’s corporate colours and customised graphics.

Ongar-based ICLS offers contract lifting and plant movement services UK wide. It was established in 2015 by managing director Ian Weeks and provides both full contract lifting and mobile crane hire. “We’re large enough to offer all the lifting services you need backed up with straightforward communication and advice,” said Weeks.  
 

