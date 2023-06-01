IHP lands £100m Derbyshire hospital contracts

CGI of the new facilities to be built at Kingsway Hospital in Derby

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has appointed IHP to design and build mental health facilities for adult acute care (AAU) at the Kingsway Hospital in Derby and Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Each facility will have 54 single, en-suite rooms, replacing the current male facilities in Derby and Chesterfield which have dormitory accommodation.

The Derby scheme includes a 14-bed psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU).

Ryder Architecture has been appointed along with Curtins Consulting as structural engineer and CAD 21 as building services engineer. The AAU works are scheduled to complete in the summer of 2024.

