IHP lands £312m Shrewsbury and Telford hospital works

CGI of how Royal Shrewsbury Hospital should look after the works

The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has appointed Integrated Health Projects (IHP) as its design and construction partner for its hospitals transformation programme (HTP).

IHP’s programme of works includes a new emergency department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – a four-storey building of 30,000 sqm – and improvements to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

IHP will support the trust as it prepares to take the plans through the final stage of the national approval process.

Hoardings and site cabins are going in at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital site this month.

IHP was selected after a mini competition from lot 3 of the Construction Works and Associated Services 2 / ProCure23 framework.

