IJM wins two more contracts in Penang

ASEM's assembly and testing facility is due for completion in 2025

ASE Electronics (ASEM), the Malaysian subsidiary of Taiwanese firm Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, has appointed IJM as main contractor for a new semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Penang’s Bayan Lepas free industrial zone. This contract is worth RM342.4m.

The facility will comprise two buildings totalling 982,000 square feet to be constructed over two phases. They will consist of a six-storey production floor space, office space, multi-storey car parks, a link bridge as well as a centralised utility building base.

IJM Construction has taken possession of the site following a ground-breaking ceremony which took place on 10th November 2022. The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

“We are delighted that ASEM has chosen IJM Construction to deliver their building expansion project, riding on the rapid growth witnessed by the semiconductor industry,” said Liew Hau Seng, group CEO and managing director of IJM.

“The client has called for green construction methods that emphasise ecological balance, conservation, and resource recycling and reuse to be adopted for the project. This aligns well with our group’s sustainability agenda and proven expertise in constructing green building projects in Malaysia,” added Liew.

The second contract is for the construction of the 45-storey Maritime Signature commercial tower located at Karpal Singh Drive in Georgetown. The client is Bionic Development, a subsidiary of the UK-based Bionic Group, a specialist in the provision of multimedia solutions to the construction industry.

Construction of the tower, comprising offices, shops, duplex units and car parking, is scheduled to start in December with completion expected within 42 months.

This contract, valued at RM80.79m, was awarded to Jurutama, a wholly owned subsidiary of IJM Construction in October.

These two contract wins in Penang came on the heels of IJM securing two major contracts in Selangor last month: a RM831m construction contract for a government hospital in Kapar and a RM150.8m contract for the construction of an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) office tower in Shah Alam.

IJM Construction’s ongoing construction projects in Penang include Mezzo residential tower, a 34-storey hotel and office tower, Waterfront Shoppes retail mall and Penang Waterfront Convention Centre at The Light City, Gelugor.

IJM is also building a factory extension for electronics manufacturing firm ViTrox Corporation’s facility in Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

IJM Construction currently has forward orders worth RM4.8 billion with private and public sector clients and including building construction and civil engineering projects.

“Despite continued economic uncertainty, the key markets in which IJM operates remain strong and with our continued policy of developing key strategic relationships with both our clients and supply chain, we are confident that the recent order book wins will place the company in a secure position for the future,” said Liew.

