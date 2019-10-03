Ikea and Skanska move forward with their flatpack flats

Artist's impression of the Bristol BoKlok development

Subject to planning permission, construction is expected to start in autumn 2020.

Bristol City Council, which owns the Airport Road site in Hengrove, is backing BoKlok as part of the five-year Bristol Housing Festival that is trialling innovative offsite housing systems across the city.

The proposed development will be the first BoKlok community in Bristol and probably its first in the UK, although it is negotiating several land deals around the southwest coast that could yet materialise sooner.

In Bristol, about 140 of the homes will be for market sale under the BoKlok brand. The remaining homes will be for social rent and shared ownership.

BoKlok homes are assembled from wooden panels that arrive on site in kit form. Over the past 20 years BoKlok has put up about 12,000 homes in Scandinavia.

Chief executive Jonas Spangenberg said: “When we entered the UK market we pinpointed Bristol as a key city, and now we are excited to move ahead with the plans for Airport Road. We are here to stay for the long-term, making it possible for more people with average incomes to realise their dream of owning their home.”

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: “At the festival’s launch a year ago, we said we would invite ideas from all over the world and be imaginative in solving the city’s housing emergency. This is exactly what BoKlok will bring with these exciting plans. We are also exploring how Bristol City Council might acquire a number of these new homes as part of our commitment to providing more social housing.”

Skanska UK chief executive Gregor Craig said: “Skanska’s purpose is to build for a better society and BoKlok will broaden our offer in the UK with sustainable, quality homes at a low cost. Skanska has been actively involved in Bristol for many years, building or re-furbishing over 50 schools in the area. So, I am delighted that these plans for BoKlok would extend our association with the city.”

