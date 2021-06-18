Ilke strikes deal for £44m development in Stanford-le-Hope

Ilke's production line

The new development, off Victoria Road in Stanford-le-Hope, is being delivered as part of Ilke Homes’ turnkey package deal – with ReSI Homes taking ownership of the completed development. Ilke Homes secures the land, gets planning permission, manufactures the homes and develops the site.

ReSi Homes is a for-profit registered provider owned by investment company Gresham House. All the 153 homes being delivered will be made available for shared ownership.

Tom Heathcote, executive director of development, said: “We’re looking forward to commencing on site towards the end of August and delivering what will be Ilke Homes’ first development led package deal in the southeast.”

The deal takes the value of Ilke Home’s order book to more than £200m.

