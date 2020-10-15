Ilke units to regenerate derelict site in Arnold

An Ilke unit being lifted into place

A nine-acre site in Rolleston Drive, Arnold, is being redeveloped. An old depot, empty since 2011, was destroyed by fire in 2017. Ilke is preparing a planning application for up to 140 of its prefab houses on the site.

The homes will be manufactured at Ilke Homes factory in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

Nottinghamshire County Council has secured an £11m grant from Homes England to prepare eight redundant sites that it owns for housing development. This site is the first of these.

Tom Heathcote, executive director of development at Ilke Homes, said: “Our housing technology means we can quickly deliver a high-quality scheme that brings this derelict site back into productive use and deliver much needed, sustainable family homes for the local community.

“It is our intention to submit a full planning application for an affordable led scheme of 2,3, and 4-bedroom houses by the end of the month”

Nottingham County Council leader Kay Cutts said: “We selected Ilke Homes as the purchaser for this site after receiving many bids from different housebuilders and developers during the tender process.

“The re-use of this site for housing will be a huge benefit to the community and Ilke Homes already appear to be making progress with their planning application. The sale will realise a notable capital receipt for Nottinghamshire County Council.”

The scheme is Ilke’s third in Nottinghamshire. In July, it signed a deal with Network Rail to set up 40 homes in Beeston. In February, it delivered nine homes in Newark for developer Positive Homes.

