Ilke wins Glenvale Park order

CGI of Ilke houses at Glenvale Park

The homes –due for completion in 2024 – are being manufactured offsite at Ilke Homes’ factory in North Yorkshire.

Glenvale Park is a development of 3,000 homes on the northern edge of Wellingborough by Man GPM, the private markets business of investment management firm Man Group.

Glenvale Park is Ilke Homes’ second contract for Man GPM, having struck a £31m deal in December 2020 for a 226-home affordable housing development in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Having received planning approval from North Northamptonshire Council, Ilke Homes has started work delivering a mix of multi-tenure single family houses, apartments and maisonettes, ranging in sizes from one to four bedrooms homes.

Tom Heathcote, executive director of development at Ilke Homes, said: “This scheme is testament to the continued confidence our customers have in our product, and we’ve enjoyed working with local planning officials and other stakeholders throughout the planning process and into the construction phase. After the success of our first joint scheme in Lincolnshire, we’re delighted Man Group have shown the confidence in us to deliver a second sustainable urban development scheme together.”

Man GPM managing director and head of community housing Shamez Alibhai said: “Our partnership with Ilke Homes has demonstrated that it is possible to address the UK’s housing crisis with affordable, energy-efficient homes. The development at Wellingborough is an exciting demonstration of how like-minded partners can deliver homes that address the housing challenges of families.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk