Image shapers seek social media support

They love construction

The Considerate Constructors Scheme (CCS), established in 1997, has took its inspiration from the original Considerate Contractors Scheme in the City of London. Considerate Contractors commits signatories to a code of practice to ensure their sites do not represent a hazard or an eyesore to neighbours and passers-by. The City's scheme still operates, although it has no connection with the nationwide Constructors scheme.

The wider CCS initiative has a similar code of practice but its code goes beyond neighbourliness to embrace treatment of workers as well. CCS signatories also have to ‘provide a supportive and caring working environment’, for example.

CCS has now launched a social media campaign to promote positive messages about the good side of the construction industry. The aim is ‘to create an ever-expanding library on social media of positive, inspirational and interesting imagery from the construction industry, all united under #loveconstruction”.

The emphasis is all on the positive. “Inspirational images, such as amazing buildings, technology, craftsmanship and innovation, a fabulous diverse workforce and an industry which looks after the environment and its workforce are all ways in which we can promote construction,” CCS says.

The realities of industry life – such as blacklisting, combustible cladding, structural failures, productivity problems, price fixing and shafting suppliers – are not to intrude.