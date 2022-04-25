Implenia picked for 1km-long Norwegian rail bridge

It has been appointed by Bane Nor - the state-owned company responsible for Norway’s national railway infrastructure – to build the double-track Tangenvika railway bridge. The total contract value is about NOK1.8bn (£156m).

The structure will be a 1,022m-long concrete prestressed bridge and the work will also include a section on land of approximately 2km with a wildlife overpass.

Implenia said that extra care is required during construction of the railway bridge since Lake Mjøsa is a source of drinking water with a rich fauna.

It won the contract after achieving the best score among bidders in both quality and price.

"We are very proud of being chosen to build Tangenvika bridge and thank Bane NOR for their trust in Implenia,” said the head of Implenia’s civil engineering division, Christian Späth. “In this project, there is a strong focus on sustainability, one of Implenia's five corporate values. We will live this in the Tangenvika railway bridge project by working systematically to deliver on both technical and sustainability requirements. The project will be CEEQUAL certified.”

The project will start in this quarter and is scheduled for completion in 2027.

