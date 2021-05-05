Inland Homes prepares for Basildon start

The sort of housing that is planned for Gardiners Park Village

Inland Homes expects to start construction in the autumn, once it has agreed a Section 106 agreement with the council.

The 54-acre development comprises 700 new homes and 25,000 sqm of commercial space at Gardiners Park Village in Basildon. The development will also provide a site for a new school and sporting facilities.

The planning application was submitted in conjunction with Homes England which has a majority interest in the site. Inland Homes entered into a development agreement with Homes England in April 2020. The land will be acquired in phases over a five-year period.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: “Acquiring and taking brownfield sites through the planning system for development lies at the heart of what we do. Inland Homes has once again demonstrated its skill and tenacity in being able to deliver planning on these complex sites in order to create sustainable communities and homes for the future.”

