Independents break away to form new hire association

The logo

Hire United held its inaugural meeting on 15th October 2024 in Towcester.

The founding members of Hire United are Alide Hire Services, Beaver Tool Hire, Hire & Supplies, Mark 1 Hire, Mr Plant Hire, Plantool, Rocket Rentals, and UK Tool Hire. Together, these companies operate approximately 30 depots across the UK.

At the event, Brett Thompson of Alide Hire Services was elected chairman, with Mike Webb becoming chief executive. Ben Jones from Plantool was also elected as vice-chair.

Members of the organisation are planning to join forces to pool their purchasing power and support each other with cross-hiring opportunities.

Brett Thompson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for independent companies to work together, share expertise, and strengthen our position in the market. We are united by a shared commitment to quality and I truly believe that together we can achieve great things.”

Mike Webb said: “We’re bringing together the best of the independent tool and plant hire sector. Our members are not only committed to delivering excellent service but also to working together to elevate the entire industry. We will share best practices, improve access to deals and resources, and foster a strong, collaborative community. Our founding members already represent a significant force, but we’re just getting started.”

Asked why a new association was needed, given the existence of Hire Association Europe (HAE), the Construction Plant-hire Association and the Hire Trade Alliance, Mike Webb explained: “Hire United was created by the founder members to meet the specific needs of independent tool and plant hire companies. It fills the gaps not addressed by other associations, offering tailored support, collaborative opportunities, and a stronger voice for smaller businesses. What makes us different is that Hire United is fully democratic—members drive the direction of the association, ensuring their needs are always the priority. This allows independent firms to share resources and best practices, form close working partnerships, and access industry deals that help them grow and succeed.”

He continued: “Our members wanted a new association built from the ground up, specifically focused on delivering what independent companies need most, including support for cross-hire opportunities and resources tailored to smaller businesses. The founding members were clear from the start that they wanted a new association built to meet their exact requirements.”

Hire United's inaugural meeting

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk