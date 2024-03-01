Industry council selects next chair

Ian Brant is in line to become CIC chair in June 2025

Ian Brant is expected to became CIC chair, subject to council approval, after current chair Wei Yang completes her two-year term in June 2025.

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) is an umbrella body for many of the industry’s professional institutions.

Ian Brant is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), a CIC member organisation. He runs his own quantity surveying business, Brant Associates Limited, and offers dispute resolution services, doing business as Brant Construction Quantum Experts.

"I am deeply honoured to have been elected as the new deputy chair for the Construction Industry Council,” he said. “CIC is uniquely positioned to help the built environment professional bodies and its wider membership to liaise with government for the benefit of our industry and society.”

CIC chair Wei Yang said: “I look forward to working closely with Ian to enhance the profile of the construction industry, and to advance CIC’s strategic priorities in bringing built environment professions together for the public good.”

