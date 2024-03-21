Inflation erodes Roberston’s profits

Chairman Bill Robertson, or Sir William as he became in 2023

Robertson Group’s turnover for the year to 30th June 2023 was up 8% at £644m (2022: £595m) but pre-tax profit was down at £16.7m (2022: £21.2m).

The operating margin dampened from 11% in the previous financial year to 9.4% this time.

Net funds at year-end totalled £71.8m (2022: £75.9m).

Chairman Sir William (Bill) Roberston said: “During the year the group continued to experience unprecedented levels of inflation across materials, labour and energy, but in conjunction with our clients and supply chain, we have sustained our overall strategy of delivering a quality product and service on time and on cost, whilst achieving value for money for our clients and an appropriate margin for ourselves.”

