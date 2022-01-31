Infrastructure bank backs Aberdeen Harbour expansion

The expansion is designed to improve both land and water access for offshore wind developers. The increased capacity is also expected to play a key role in delivering the anticipated supply chain benefits of the recently announced ScotWind leasing round.

Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) will be located adjacent to the ongoing South Harbour development. The aim is that they will create a critical mass of offshore engineering experience to maintain north-east Scotland as a centre of energy excellence.

The expanded port has been designed to accommodate larger, wider and deeper vessels, while providing land-side facilities for the expansion of the offshore wind industry.

Eilidh Mactaggart, CEO of the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “The Bank is delighted to invest in Aberdeen Harbour and a project strongly aligned with its net zero and place missions.

“The South Harbour project is a critical platform for the just transition in Scotland, delivering a high-specification facility which will shape industry in Aberdeen for decades to come and provide valuable space, as well as water access, for both offshore wind supply chain providers and offshore wind developers.”

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “The Scottish National Investment Bank has recognised the value and importance of the expanded Aberdeen Harbour as a critical asset in the future of Scotland’s industries, and we would like to thank them for their commitment to the project.

“The port will provide customers and port users with scalable and flexible infrastructure, making it ideal for space-intense industries such as offshore wind, decommissioning, cargo and cruise.

“We are months away from opening our South Harbour expansion and look forward to beginning operational trials in the port at the end of the summer."

The project is also funded by the European Investment Bank, Scottish Enterprise, and Aberdeen City Deal.

Cabinet secretary for finance and the economy Kate Forbes said: “The £30 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank is extremely significant and welcomed news.

“This high-quality commercial investment will support the expansion of Aberdeen Harbour and has the potential to underpin Aberdeen and the North East region’s role in securing a just transition to net zero by 2045.

“As well as supporting greener energy production, this will also help us deliver the type of harbour infrastructure needed to help us capitalise on the huge economic potential of ScotWind.

“This type of investment is exactly why we established the bank, demonstrating the value of the bank and its commercial skill set as part of the public sector.

“The Scottish government is committed to doing all we can to seize Scotland’s economic potential, and the Bank will play a vital role in attracting new investment in our economy and realising our potential.”

