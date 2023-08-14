Innovative, inspirational, progressive – UKCW Birmingham returns this autumn

Registration is now live for UKCW Birmingham, which will run from October 3rd to 5that the NEC Birmingham. The three-day construction show, welcoming over 25,000 visitors, will hero culture change in construction and will feature over 6,000 products and services. Registration now

Visitors will be able to explore sections dedicated to Build, Infrastructure and Digital construction and with 300 exhibitors such as Biffa, Topcon and Xpedeon. Over 150 CPD hours during sessions led by 400 thought leaders and keynote speakers including West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street will also be attainable at UKCW Birmingham; 2023 is on track to be the most successful show yet.

The first set of speakers and details on seminar hubs have been announced for this year’s UK Construction Week Birmingham, which makes a welcome return to the NEC from October 3-5, following a hugely successful London show in May.

High-profile names will bring some of the industry’s most eminent leaders together to challenge, discuss and address the core issues affecting the built environment sector from transforming infrastructure performance, sustainability, well being and building health and technology and the skills gap are on the wide-ranging programme, along with some brilliant minds from Nottingham Trent University.

Celebrating Culture Change in Construction, UKCW Birmingham will host three days of debate and discussion from top speakers on how the industry can move forward to tackle its biggest issues, including quality, mental health, and improving diversity and inclusion and climate change.

Confirmed Main Stage speakers include:

Andy Street, Mayor of West Midlands Combined Authority

Anita Malster, CEO, Blossom Mental Health

Becky Valentine, Co-owner, Lead - Sustainability, Wellbeing & Building Health

Chithra Marsh, National Chair of Women in Property

Dame Judith Hackitt DBE, FREng, Chair, Industry Safety Steering Group

Jennifer Winyard, Senior Strategic Land Manager, Barratt Developments plc

Joanne Williams MSc, MRICS, Historic Building Surveyor – Historic Building Climate

Change Adaptation

Jon Loveday, Director of Infrastructure, Enterprise and Growth, Infrastructure Projects Authority

Paul Kitson, Strategic Director of Place, Prosperity and Sustainability, Birmingham City Council

Richard Bull, Deputy Dean, School of Architecture, Design and Built Environment, Nottingham Trent University

Nathan Garnett, UKCW event director, commented: “This year's fantastic line-up of speakers really sets the stage for what the show has in store for in 2023. This is just the beginning for our announcements and we are looking forward to revealing more sponsors, speakers and exhibitors very soon.”

Officially opened by architect and Channel 4 presenter George Clarke and championed by partners and sponsors such as HP, Northgate and, Find It In Birmingham, CIOB, BMF, Conquip and NFB, the show will feature sessions and seminars led by industry experts across six stages:

Sustainability Hub - the heart of Timber Expo. The hub programme will tackle the issues,

layout strategies and case studies to help the sector reach its net zero targets.

Infrastructure Hub - sponsored by Conquip Engineering Group, highlights digitalisation and improving quality and sustainability, this hub will deliver a three-day programme for those working on infrastructure projects of case studies, debates, networking opportunities, and keynote speeches on crucial issues.

Digital Construction Hub – the centre piece of innovation at UKCW. This hub will deliver a series of presentations and panel discussions including topics such as Information Management using BIM.

CPD Hub – sponsored sessions by Pure Vista, Blossom Mental Health Training, Quadrant (QAI Services UK), BP Collins, Lesniak Swann featuring a world-class education programme delivered by industry experts, association partners, government departments and exhibitors.

Robotics Theatre - From little robots on wheels, to exoskeletons and big robotic arms this area sponsored by HP Construction Services showcases the latest in robotics and automation from the global built environment.

Culture Change Hub - a focus on improving inclusivity within the built environment,

wellbeing and mental health and professional development.

Other key features include:

Future Lab - featuring ground-breaking and innovative products including the Exoskeleton from exhibitor German Bionic; a wearable device that can make users feel less tired and reduce the risk of strain injuries.

UKCW Role Model Awards - celebrating the unsung heroes of construction, the award ceremony will be taking place on the main stage on 5th October.

Timber Expo - celebrating 10 years at UKCW this year, the UK’s largest display event for wood and timber presents the future of the sector - from sawmills, timber cladding and mouldings to doors, windows and flooring products.

To register for UKCW Birmingham for free, go to UKCW Birmingham Registrations

