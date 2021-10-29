Instant Tool adds towable lifts

The Snorkel TL49J ready for work

The high specification Snorkel TL37J and TL49J articulated booms are both towable, bi-energy powered and have Snorkel’s optional friction drive system for easier movement when unhitched from a vehicle.

These are the first Snorkel machines that Instant Tool & Plant Hire has bought.

Instant Tool & Plant Hire was established in late 2019 by husband and wife team Andy and Joanne Macartney to address the challenges of out-of-hours access to hire equipment and technical support. It is open seven-days-a-week and has a 24-hour support hotline.

Manufactured at Snorkel’s UK facility in Washington, Tyne & Wear, the TL37J and TL49J have a heavy-duty steel construction to withstand the rigours of the hire sector. The TL37J can reach a maximum working height of 12.9 metres, and lift 215kg. It has hydraulic outriggers and a 1.3-metre jib boom. The larger TL49J can lift 200kg to a working height of up to 16.7 metres.

“We have been impressed by the quality of Snorkel’s towable booms, and are pleased to have them in our fleet,” said the Macartneys. “These UK-built towable booms are ideal for our customers, many of whom are completing projects on evenings and weekends, and can simply visit our location and take the equipment with them to get the job done, without worrying about deliveries and collections.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk