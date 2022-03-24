Interclass gets Wednesbury health centre

Ground breaking photo call

Interclass was awarded the contract via the Constructing West Midlands framework and is expected to complete works during the first half of 2023.

The new health centre, in King Street, Wednesbury, will be significantly larger than existing facilities that it will replaced. It will include a suite of consulting, treatment, and meeting rooms as well as 32 on-site car parking spaces and an ambulance drop-off area. The scheme also includes the construction of five new council homes.

Des O’Neill, managing director of Interclass said: “Interclass has an extensive record of delivering healthcare facilities and we are especially pleased to further grow our relationship with Sandwell Council on this project.”

Interclass recently completed a new pavilion at West Smethwick Park for Sandwell Council and is currently constructing a new three classroom facility at The Meadows School in Oldbury, also procured using the Constructing West Midlands framework.

