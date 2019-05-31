International shortlist announced for Ontario rail expansion

A request for proposals will be sent to the four teams who will be bidding to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the infrastructure for the largest capital project in the programme, the On-Corridor Works project.

“We have strong teams bidding on the project combining proven international and local experience," said Infrastructure Ontario president and CEO Ehren Cory. "We look forward to seeing their innovative proposals to build and operate the Go Rail Expansion program for the benefit of the entire region.”

The four teams pre-qualified to bid on the project are EnTransit, MTR Kiewit Partners, ONcore Transit, and ONxpress Transportation Partners.

Teams were prequalified from a RFQ process that began in March 2018.

The team members are:

EnTransit

applicant lead: SNC-Lavalin Capital, Siemens Project Ventures, Keolis

construction team: SNC-Lavalin, Siemens

design team: SNC-Lavalin, Siemens, Balfour Beatty Rail

operations & maintenance team: Keolis SNCF, SNC-Lavalin, Siemens

financial advisor: National Bank

MTR Kiewit Partners

applicant lead: MTR, Kiewit

construction team: MTR, Kiewit

design team: MTR, Arup, Mott Macdonald

operations & maintenance team: MTR

financial advisor: Scotiabank

ONcore Transit

applicant lead: ACS

construction team: Dragados Canada

design team: Aecom, Sener

operations & maintenance team: ACSIC, RATP Dev, Bombardier

financial advisor: Astris Finance and Rubicon

ONxpress Transportation Partners

applicant lead: Aecon Concessions, John Holland, Meridiam Infrastructure, Alstom Transport Canada

construction team: Aecon IM, John Holland, Alstom

design team: WSP, Hatch, Alstom

operations & maintenance team: Deutsche Bahn, John Holland, Aecon O&M

financial advisor: RBC Dominion Securities

The scope of the On Corridor Works project includes design, build, finance, integration, maintenance, rehabilitation or renewal of the railway corridor; construction of new maintenance and train storage facilities; and reconstruction of Union Station track and platforms. The winning bidder will also be responsible for operation of train services including train driving; timetable planning, train control and dispatch and maintenance of all rolling stock.

"The Go Rail Expansion programme will make travelling across the GTHA a faster, easier and a more seamless experience for commuters," said infrastructure minister Monte McNaughton. "Partnering with the private sector to deliver this program will minimise construction delays and financial risks to taxpayers. That allows us to protect front-line services and programmes that matter to people - all while bringing good jobs and new investment to this region.”