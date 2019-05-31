International shortlist announced for Ontario rail expansion

A request for proposals will be sent to the four teams who will be bidding to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the infrastructure for the largest capital project in the programme, the On-Corridor Works project.
“We have strong teams bidding on the project combining proven international and local experience," said Infrastructure Ontario president and CEO Ehren Cory. "We look forward to seeing their innovative proposals to build and operate the Go Rail Expansion program for the benefit of the entire region.”
The four teams pre-qualified to bid on the project are EnTransit, MTR Kiewit Partners, ONcore Transit, and ONxpress Transportation Partners.
Teams were prequalified from a RFQ process that began in March 2018.
The team members are:
EnTransit
- applicant lead: SNC-Lavalin Capital, Siemens Project Ventures, Keolis
- construction team: SNC-Lavalin, Siemens
- design team: SNC-Lavalin, Siemens, Balfour Beatty Rail
- operations & maintenance team: Keolis SNCF, SNC-Lavalin, Siemens
- financial advisor: National Bank
MTR Kiewit Partners
- applicant lead: MTR, Kiewit
- construction team: MTR, Kiewit
- design team: MTR, Arup, Mott Macdonald
- operations & maintenance team: MTR
- financial advisor: Scotiabank
ONcore Transit
- applicant lead: ACS
- construction team: Dragados Canada
- design team: Aecom, Sener
- operations & maintenance team: ACSIC, RATP Dev, Bombardier
- financial advisor: Astris Finance and Rubicon
ONxpress Transportation Partners
- applicant lead: Aecon Concessions, John Holland, Meridiam Infrastructure, Alstom Transport Canada
- construction team: Aecon IM, John Holland, Alstom
- design team: WSP, Hatch, Alstom
- operations & maintenance team: Deutsche Bahn, John Holland, Aecon O&M
- financial advisor: RBC Dominion Securities
The scope of the On Corridor Works project includes design, build, finance, integration, maintenance, rehabilitation or renewal of the railway corridor; construction of new maintenance and train storage facilities; and reconstruction of Union Station track and platforms. The winning bidder will also be responsible for operation of train services including train driving; timetable planning, train control and dispatch and maintenance of all rolling stock.
"The Go Rail Expansion programme will make travelling across the GTHA a faster, easier and a more seamless experience for commuters," said infrastructure minister Monte McNaughton. "Partnering with the private sector to deliver this program will minimise construction delays and financial risks to taxpayers. That allows us to protect front-line services and programmes that matter to people - all while bringing good jobs and new investment to this region.”