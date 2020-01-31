Interserve lined up for £15m medicines innovation centre

The development will be located near Glasgow Airport and will be led by technology innovation centre CPI in partnership with the University of Strathclyde, UKRI, Scottish Enterprise and industry partners, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline.

The new centre is intended to help to establish the UK as a technology and innovation leader in small molecule pharmaceutical and fine chemical manufacturing.

Interserve regional director Cameron Stewart said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this £15m project for the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with CPI, having recently delivered their National Biologics Manufacturing Centre in Darlington.”

Jerry Cooper, project director for the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre said: “We are thrilled to have Interserve on board with delivering the new centre. With a collaborative innovation culture and state-of the art facilities, this new centre will enable industry, academia, healthcare providers and regulators to work collaboratively to address challenges and maximise technology opportunities within the medicines supply chain.

“Having worked with Interserve on CPI projects in the past we are delighted that they are able to support us on what promises to be a fundamental addition to the UK pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.”

The design and scoping process will begin shortly.

