Interserve picked for Leicester school expansion

The Cedars Academy

The redevelopment of The Cedars Academy in Birstall is part of a batch of projects under the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) framework.

Phase one of the project will see Interserve design and build a new classroom block and refurbish the existing Stonehill building.

During phase two, Interserve will demolish three existing blocks and another building will be extended and upgraded.

Interserve has delivered more than 30 priority school building programme and free school projects over the years. Last year it secured a place on all eight lots in the mid-value band of the ESFA’s £8bn construction framework.