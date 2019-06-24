Interserve picked for Middlesbrough SEN school

Pathways School is a special educational needs school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health difficulties, aged between five and 16 years old. The school is moving to a new building with better facilities for pupils and an increased capacity of 100 pupils.

Interserve won the contract through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) construction framework. The project is due to start in November 2019, with completion due by September 2020.

This latest contract win follows similar special educational needs and disability (SEND) projects in Bristol, Hereford, Warwickshire and Manchester.

Interserve Construction regional director Mark Gardham said: “The award of the new Pathways School to Interserve Construction highlights our capabilities in delivering first-class education facilities in the northeast.”