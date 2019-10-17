Interserve picked for Oldham arts hub

It will integrate Oldham’s Victorian Grade 2-listed former library and its current arts centre.

The centre, known as Oma, is intended to create a 'cultural gateway' for the town. It will integrate Oldham's Victorian Grade 2-listed former library and its current arts centre.

Oma will showcase the story of Oldham’s past from its time as the cotton spinning capital of the world to the present day, with gallery spaces, archives and public research rooms. The venue will house the borough’s collection of objects and artworks and will enable increased public access to heritage assets.

Councillor Sean Fielding, leader of the council and cabinet member for economy and enterprise, said: “This is another great step in the regeneration of our town centre and our plans to make Oldham a cultural destination.

“Interserve has a strong track record in delivering similar projects to a high standard and were responsible for restoring the Corn Exchange in Manchester. I am confident that it will produce a great building which reflects our proud history and heritage, but also adds the modern touches needed to reflect the needs of society today.”

Phil Shaw, divisional director at Interserve Construction, said: “Our team has significant experience of working on historic buildings like Oldham’s Victorian library and we will be bringing our expertise and capabilities to the project by adding a contemporary and modern addition to the building while respecting its architectural heritage.

