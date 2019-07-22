Interserve preferred for £8m High Point Academy

High Point Academy is the eighth new school build project that Interserve has won in 2019 following earlier contract wins in Bristol, Leicestershire and Manchester, collectively worth more than £49m.

The latest contract, worth £8m, is for a special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) school. It is being delivered under the DfE’s free school programme to provide education to 90 students from 11 to 16 years old with autistic spectrum disorder (ASD), Asperger’s and other learning difficulties.

Interserve Construction will start work on site in June 2020, with completion due in July 2021 for the school to be ready for opening in September 2021.

The project will include the removal of asbestos, redundant utility services and the replacement of current buildings with a new-build High Point Academy.

Interserve Construction divisional director Simon Butler said: “The award of this contract underscores Interserve’s successful track record with the Department for Education and our capability to deliver award-winning education projects across the UK.”

