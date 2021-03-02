Interserve reverts to Tilbury Douglas brand

Group fleet director Cliff Lewis shows off the new branding

The return to the historic construction brands follows the disposal of the support services and healthcare business that has inspired the introduction of the name Interserve in 2001.

The Tilbury Douglas brand itself only had 10 years of life but decades of history.

In 1991 Tilbury merged with RM Douglas to create Tilbury Douglas. Tilbury – originally the London & Tilbury Lighterage Company in 1884 – had grown from running Thames barges into dredging and contracting. RM Douglas was a West Midlands building and civil engineering contractor.

Paul Gandy, managing director of Tilbury Douglas, said: “We are delighted to announce our new brand, website and logo. Tilbury Douglas is a well-recognised historical brand in the construction sector and now represents our purpose of being a trusted construction and engineering partner, locally focussed and nationally strong, chosen for our commitment to customer needs.

“With a dedicated regional network of offices and with an outstanding track record in delivering projects, we are here to help deliver for clients and communities - building a better future together.

“Our highly experienced teams are proud to be trusted partners to NHS Trusts, government departments, universities, local authorities and private sector customers.”

In 2020, the company won more than 84 projects totalling £465m.

In 2021 Tilbury Douglas expects to generate around £500m of revenue from a range of projects across England, Wales and Scotland.

