Interserve to create Cardiff pharma labs

Work involves remodelling the Maynard Centre, formerly occupied entirely by GE Healthcare, at the Forest Farm Industrial Estate in Cardiff.

Interserve Construction will create a new reception and waiting area; a treatment areas, genetics laboratories; office accommodation; seminar facilities; storage areas; freezer rooms and staff rest rooms.

Design work has already started and construction work is scheduled to start within a couple of weeks.

Genomics Partnership Wales (GPW) – Partneriaeth Genomeg Cymru – brings together several organisations to promote the development of pharmaceuticals, as laid out in the Welsh government’s genomics strategy. These organisations include the All Wales Medical Genetics Service, Wales Gene Park, Public Health Wales, Cardiff & Vale University Health Board and other higher education institutions in the principality.

The Maynard Centre already has laboratories and office accommodation. For the new tenant, it will also get a containment level 2 laboratory space to ensure it is compliant with HBN 15 facilities for pathology services and the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens’ guidance on microbiological containment laboratories.

Interserve Construction divisional director Carl Read said: “Given that the coronavirus is currently dominating the headlines in the UK, Interserve’s appointment to build this new, potentially life-saving, facility couldn’t be timelier.

“Genomics Partnership Wales and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board’s decision to appoint Interserve Construction to design the new £8.5m research centre further underscores our capabilities in delivering world-class medical facilities including the Christie’s Proton Beam Therapy Centre, Manchester, the University of Hull’s Allam Medical Building and the Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil.”

